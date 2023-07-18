West Ham United are now looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka this summer.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, who shared an update about the German international on Twitter.

The search is now well and truly on to find a replacement for club captain Declan Rice at West Ham.

Every club in the world now knows that David Moyes has plenty of cash at his disposal this summer.

Plenty of names have been linked with a move to the London Stadium, but so far clubs are playing hardball with West Ham.

Fulham have quoted an extortionate price for Joao Palhinha and West Ham may not make another bid for the Portuguese after having an initial offer rejected.

James Ward-Prowse has also been considered after Southampton were relegated last season.

However, West Ham could make an ambitious attempt to sign Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich now.

Described by the Bundesliga website as ‘world-class’, it may be another difficult deal to complete for David Moyes’s side.

West Ham want to sign Goretzka

Speaking on Twitter, Plettenberg said: “News [Leon] Goretzka: He’s on the list of @westhamfootball as a potential top replacement for [Declan] Rice!

“Tuchel is still pushing for a new No. 6. But Goretzka has rejected every offer & request as he definitely wants to stay at FC Bayern! Bayern‘s price expectation at this stage: €40-50m [£34.3-43m]!”

It’s no surprise that at this stage Goretzka would prefer to stay at Bayern than move to West Ham.

He would be switching the Champions League for the Europa League and a title challenge with pushing for a top-half finish.

However, West Ham must have had some indication that they could possibly sign Goretzka this summer.

The Hammers were previously linked with Djibril Sow earlier this year who was compared to Goretzka but now they want the real deal.

The 28-year-old underwent an ‘extraordinary transformation’ a few years ago, putting on a serious amount of muscle to dominate the midfield.

Goretzka is a phenomenal ball-winning player and pops up with plenty of goals and assists for a holding midfielder.

It’s going to be easier said than done convincing him to make the switch to the London Stadium this summer.