Report: West Ham eyeing £18m midfielder likened to Leon Goretzka











West Ham United have reportedly set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Djibril Sow.

The Mirror claim that Hammers head of recruitment Rob Newman has scouted the Switzerland international.

West Ham boast one of the best midfielders in the world in Declan Rice, but his London Stadium future is uncertain.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

If the Hammers star were to leave this summer, then the club must ensure as seamless a transition as possible.

According to The Mirror, Sow is being viewed as a potential replacement for Rice.

Newman was at Frankfurt’s recent Bundesliga game against Borussia Dortmund to check out the 26-year-old.

BILD has also provided an update on Sow’s future amid links with West Ham.

The German outlet – via Sport Witness – claims the Hammers were after the Frankfurt ace in January.

At the time, director of football Markus Krosche didn’t want to part company with Sow.

However, things could be different in the summer transfer window, which should benefit West Ham.

BILD claims Frankfurt ‘would be willing to talk for a fee of €20m’ (£18m) despite the player’s release clause being €30m.

That’s because Sow only has one year of contract left. Therefore, it would be ‘unrealistic’ for them to ask for that much.

Sow reportedly ‘decided against moving’ to the Premier League last summer, despite interest from clubs back then.

This is because he ‘really wanted’ to play in the Champions League in 2022-23.

However, Sow now ‘wants to go to England’, which obviously is a huge boost for West Ham as they circle.

Photo by Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

‘Quick, powerful and good in the tackle’

Sow seems like a great shout for West Ham.

Not only is he talented and boasts a lot of experience, but he could be snapped up for a low fee.

The Bundesliga website sung Sow’s praises previously, likening him to Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka.

‘One of Sow’s idols growing up was Thierry Henry,’ they wrote.

‘But the Eagles midfielder is a much more destructive player than the former Arsenal, Barcelona, and France star.

‘The Eintracht man can play any role in central midfield, but being quick, powerful and good in the tackle means he is well suited to going box-to-box.

‘His passing success rate of just over 90 percent also made him the ninth-best player in the league in that category in 2020/21.

‘In that sense he is a bit like Bayern Munich’s Goretzka, although Sow will need to add more goals to his game to truly match up to the Germany powerhouse.’