Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea future is up in the air right now.

As things stand, Gallagher isn’t the most important player in the Blues’ squad, but with the west London club lacking midfield options right now, there are no signs that Gallagher will be sold.

However, with Chelsea aiming to add more midfielders to their ranks, the door could open for Gallagher to leave, and with Tottenham strongly linked, it has to be said that there are viable exit options for the England international.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Gallagher, and he stated that the £50m man could well end up leaving Chelsea this summer, but this is a deal that could run and run until the end of the summer.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Gallagher could move late

Bailey shared what he knows about Gallagher.

“Yeah there isn’t much talk of Santos going out. Gallagher is one, I think we will be talking about Gallagher in the final week of August. He is one of those players, he is, if come August 12th, if he’s in the starting line-up for Chelsea that will tell us a lot. There are a few of those players around the league who if they’re not in the team on August 12th will push to get out,” Bailey said.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Worth the wait

These interested clubs may have to bide their time if they want to sign Gallagher, but this is a player who could well be worth the wait.

Indeed, Gallagher is a fantastic talent with bags of untapped potential, and if he is set to come onto the market in late August, the likes of Spurs and West Ham may want to bide their time in their hunt for a new midfielder.

Of course, it’s never good to put all your eggs into one basket, but Gallagher is the type of player it’s worth gambling on.

Keep an eye on this story as Gallagher could yet be on the move.