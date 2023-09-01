West Ham have now asked about signing £26m ‘assist machine’

West Ham United have asked about signing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior in the final hours of deadline day.

Journalist Graeme Bailey shared the update on social media with West Ham still not finished in the transfer market.

David Moyes has done some phenomenal business so far this summer after losing Declan Rice.

Mohammed Kudus is one of the most exciting signings in the Premier League this season.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

James Ward-Prowse has already proved to be a solid addition alongside Mexican international Edson Alvarez.

It appears as though the Hammers still want to sign one more winger this summer.

Filip Kostic was linked yesterday but that deal is still up in the air.

Instead, West Ham have now asked about his Juventus teammate Samuel Iling-Junior.

The youngster has been valued at £26m but it’s unclear whether a deal would be temporary or permanent.

West Ham have asked about Iling-Junior

Posting on social media, Bailey said: “West Ham working on a few things today if they can, but they are pretty happy with business so far.

“A winger is something they would like but initial offer for Juventus’ Filip Kostic turned down whilst they also asked about Samuel Iling-Junior.”

Iling-Junior has been described as an ‘assist machine’ and was linked with Newcastle earlier in the window.

The youngster would be an exciting addition and add even more directness to David Moyes’s attacking options.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

West Ham have asked about Iling-Junior but look to have a few options available to them.

It will be interesting to see who they finally go for in the final hours of the window.