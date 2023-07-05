Newcastle now targeting £26m ‘assist machine’, he’s absolutely rapid

Newcastle United want to sign Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior this summer but face competition from several Premier League rivals.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti who spoke to Give Me Sport about the 19-year-old.

Eddie Howe will be pleased to have finally have his first big signing over the line this summer.

Exciting Italian Sandro Tonali has been brought in to provide more competition in midfield next season.

It’s believed his vision and athleticism will really benefit Newcastle going forward.

Howe will know that he needs further reinforcements before the start of next season.

The addition of Champions League football to their schedule is going to put extra pressure on his squad.

Newcastle now reportedly want Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior before the start of the season.

The teenager had a breakout campaign last season, appearing in 12 Serie A games and making his Champions League debut.

The Magpies could again offer him the chance to appear in Europe’s premier competition.

Newcastle want Iling-Junior

Asked about the English youngster, Galetti said: “Juventus, for sure, this summer will change something in this squad.

“Some players could leave on loan to grow and improve. Samuel Iling-Junior is one of them.

“He could leave Juventus on loan this summer, and many clubs have shown interest in him. From the Premier League, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Chelsea are monitoring his situation.”

Valued at £26m, Iling-Junior is one of the exciting young players in Europe right now.

Earning a place in Juventus’s first-team squad at 19 is an impressive achievement.

However, Newcastle may want Iling-Junior, but taking him on loan may not be the right option.

If there’s no option to buy at the end of the deal, then Newcastle are simply developing a player for another club.

The ‘assist machine’ has a huge future ahead of him and Newcastle are focusing on recruiting the best young talent possible.

However, if there’s no long-term future for Iling-Junior at St. James’ Park as part of the deal, then it may be best for Newcastle to look elsewhere.