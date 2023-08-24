West Ham could still move for ‘electric’ £45m PL player before deadline day

West Ham United’s striker search could still end up in a move for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun if the club fails in talks for Youssef En-Nesyri.

That’s according to journalist Ryan Taylor who shared the update on X.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Taylor said that West Ham are yet to make a formal approach for Balogun thus far.

But Taylor did share that Folarin Balogun is one to watch ahead of deadline day and that it’s unlikely he’ll remain an Arsenal player.

Taylor said: “West Ham yet to make formal approach for Folarin Balogun.

“Highly unlikely he will remain with Arsenal beyond Sep 1 deadline.

“One to watch in final stretch of window if talks for Youssef En-Nesyri fail to bear fruit.

“Moroccan striker trained with Sevilla this morning.”

Right now it seems like it’s good news after good news flooding in for West Ham fans.

It was earlier revealed that Mohammed Kudus may be the club’s next signing as early as this weekend.

And following deals for Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos, the club’s business is really heating up.

West Ham could still make a late move for Arsenal’s Balogun

If West Ham achieve a move Balogun, En-Nesyri, or a striker of that calibre in this window then it really will be one to remember.

Things previously looked tense not only between the fans and the club’s lack of activity, but also between David Moyes and Tim Steidten.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, a synergy now looks in place for The Hammers to finish the window quite brilliantly.

And whilst Arsenal’s ‘electric’ Balogun is yet to make his mark on the Premier League, a move to West Ham could be bring real success.

The club will undoubtedly face stiff competition across Europe as we approach Deadline Day, though.

AS Monaco reportedly prepared a bid of over £35m for Balogun yesterday and it seems a deal could now be progressing.