Arsenal set to receive £35m bid for their ‘incredible’ 22-year-old

AS Monaco are set to make a formal bid for Arsenal’s 22-year-old striker Folarin Balogun and it might get close to their asking price.

That’s according to a report by talkSPORT who said that the bid will be worth more than £35m.

Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Arsenal are said to have dropped their valuation to £45m in recent weeks having originally held a position of £50m at the start of the summer.

This update is significant as it seems Arsenal may now be close to finding a suitable deal for Balogun.

The player has made it clear that he wants to leave the club this summer if he isn’t going to be a regular starter and as a result Arsenal are looking to offload the striker.

The report also shared that Chelsea have held tentative talks with Balogun’s advisers and aren’t out of the race just yet.

And with Tottenham Hotspur also linked to Balogun in the past week, Arsenal fans would likely much prefer their Hale End graduate to head to France.

It’s undoubtedly a tough one for Arsenal fans to watch Balogun leave, even if they do understand the logic for all parties.

And a move to Monaco might be the perfect remedy.

Monaco set to launch sizable bid for Arsenal’s Balogun

Whilst Arsenal are thought to want a slight improvement on Monaco’s potential offer, it will be interesting to see their position.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano earlier revealed that the club may still make a move for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus.

Photo by John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

However, it’s long been thought that Arsenal will need to offload several unwanted players before sanctioning new arrivals.

And if Monaco do table a reasonable bid it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are tempted.

The side don’t seem to be making too much progress on the departures for players such as Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares – both who are free to leave.

Many perceive that Arsenal have had an excellent summer window thus far, and finding a suitable deal for ‘incredible’ Balogun may be the key to further progress.