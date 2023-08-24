West Ham United fans will be excited to hear that a deal to sign Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus could be concluded by this weekend.

That’s according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth who shared the update on X.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sheth said that a deal is in its final stages and the side are hoping to have it completed in the next few days.

The Sky Sports journalist also confirmed that Kudus is currently with Ajax in Bulgaria for the club’s European tie.

Sheth said: “West Ham United finalising details on Kudus deal. Hoping to get it done by the weekend.

“Kudus currently with Ajax in Bulgaria for Europa League tie v Ludogorets.”

This should be excellent news for the East London club who do look to be securing a real coup.

Kudus has been heavily linked with Arsenal and Chelsea this summer and Hammers fans could be getting one up on their neighbours.

Those who don’t watch Ajax regularly may still be aware of just how good Mohammed Kudus can be.

The Ghanaian was brilliant at the 2022 World Cup and showcased all of his skills.

Of course, it seems very unlikely that Kudus would be signed in time to feature in West Ham’s trip to Brighton this Saturday.

And that could therefore mean that any debut could come against Luton Town the following week at Kenilworth Road.

Photo by NESimages/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Probably not the Premier League stage any new signing would be expecting.

Nonetheless, West Ham will be buoyed that they have almost secured a player of such quality.

Things were looking bleak earlier in the month with the club making little progress since selling Declan Rice.

But with Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos all already through the door, things are looking up.

And the news that Kudus could be a West Ham player by this weekend should be the cherry on top.