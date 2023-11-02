Cody Gakpo has now explained that he’s not surprised that Darwin Nunez has suddenly hit such a run of form for Liverpool.

Gakpo was speaking after Nunez’s winner for Liverpool against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup last night.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

And the Dutch international explained that no one at the club was surprised about the performances he’s now delivering.

Gakpo explained that Nunez has been brilliant in training and this form is just a result of his hard work.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official site, Gakpo said: “It was an amazing goal.

“Lots of quality in the action and it was a good pass from Trent [Alexander-Arnold]. Darwin showed good action to cut inside and it was a fantastic goal.

He continued: “I think for the players it’s not really a surprise as we see his quality every time in training and in games as well.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

“Now he’s just in a great run and we are there to support him and he is there too, supporting us to keep this fantastic run for him and for us as well.”

Gakpo thinks Nunez is a huge asset for Liverpool this season

Following his winner last night, Nunez has also been receiving praise from a former Liverpool forward.

Luis Suarez thought his compatriot was ‘breathtaking’ against Bournemouth and was heavily impressed.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

And if Jurgen Klopp has been playing the long game with Nunez, holding him back at times, it certainly looks to be paying off.

Liverpool now have several players finding their best form at the same time.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been exceptional since arriving at the club, as has Alexis Mac Allister.

And although they’re not being tipped for a title run by the likes of Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker, Liverpool must be confident of their chances.

Gakpo is back to fitness, Nunez is firing, and there’s still plenty of other options in Liverpool’s forward line.

Although they had their share of disappointments in the summer, missing out on key targets, Liverpool are now benefiting from their strong planning.