Darwin Nunez scored a screamer to help Liverpool beat Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup last night, and Luis Suarez was blown away by his compatriot.

It was a tricky game for the Reds at the Vitality Stadium yesterday, and the weather conditions made it much more difficult than it otherwise would’ve been. Nunez, however, stepped up and got Liverpool the win with a truly stunning strike.

Luis Suarez praises Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez after his stunner vs Bournemouth

Darwin Nunez is having an incredible season for Liverpool, isn’t he?

The 24-year-old Uruguay international was heavily criticised in his debut campaign last term, but it looks like he has finally adapted to the English game.

Nunez started on the bench last night, but tricky conditions at Bournemouth forced Jurgen Klopp to bring on the big guns to get his side over the line.

With the scores level and the weather making things very difficult, Liverpool needed a moment of magic from someone, and Nunez stepped up.

After failing to control a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nunez chased and picked up the ball, drove at the Bournemouth defender and scored an absolute stunner.

It’s arguably his best strike in a Liverpool shirt so far, and a number of his teammates showed him some love on Instagram. Even his country’s icon Luis Suarez raved about him.

He commented: “BREATHTAKING beast!”

Nunez is on fire for Liverpool

A lot of people had given up on Darwin Nunez after his difficult debut campaign for Liverpool last season.

The Uruguayan has always been an incredible talent, but there were a few who felt he squandered way too many chances. His miss against Toulouse was even branded as ‘laughable‘.

However, Nunez’s numbers this season are nothing short of incredible. He has scored seven goals and provided five assists in just seven starts for Liverpool, which is a stunning return.

Nunez showed his class again last night, and we feel has has earned the right to start against Luton this weekend. We’ll be surprised if he doesn’t score against them.