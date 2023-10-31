‘I’m not changing my mind’: Alan Shearer predicts who’s winning the Premier League this season

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have now named three teams in contention for the league title: Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Shearer and Lineker were talking on ‘The Rest Is Football Podcast’ along with Micah Richards and were discussing their picks for the Premier League.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Although Shearer wasn’t willing to budge on City, Gary Lineker thought Arsenal and Tottenham were right in the mix.

Shearer initially said: “I’m not changing my mind. I said City.”

And Lineker then weighed in with his thoughts: “I went with Arsenal, of course.

“Mainly because you two said City and we couldn’t all say City!

“But they are there, right alongside them and it’s great we have Tottenham in the title race – certainly a race for a top four position and doing way better than they anticipated.”

Of course, it’s probably a little bit harsh that Liverpool didn’t get a mention.

It would seem that fans will be treated to a four-horse race this season, something that hasn’t happened for a long time.

And although Shearer didn’t mention Arsenal or Tottenham, he must think they are right on the tails of City.

Shearer still thinks City will pip Arsenal and Tottenham to the title

Of course, when comparing the three mentioned, Erling Haaland may ultimately make the difference.

Manchester City have a world-class goalscorer, and the same can’t always be said for the clubs in North London.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Although, Son Heung-Min is now doing a remarkable job in replacing Harry Kane’s goals at Tottenham.

A player Ian Wright admits is now one of his favourite players.

But Arsenal do still lack a player who can provide 20 goals a season consistently.

Gabriel Jesus has a ton of brilliant attributes, but hasn’t proved to be a consistent goalscorer.

And Alan Shearer still has his doubts over Eddie Nketiah’s ability to lead the line for Mikel Arteta.

As Shearer points out, City are still obvious favourites for the title, but both Arsenal and Tottenham must believe they have a serious chance.