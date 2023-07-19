Wayne Rooney has urged Manchester United defender and reported Tottenham Hotspur target Harry Maguire to leave the club in the coming weeks.

The England captain was among the top defenders in the country a few years ago, but his time at Old Trafford in recent seasons has been underwhelming, to the least.

Just a few days ago, Erik ten Hag took Maguire’s captaincy away from him. Speaking to The Athletic, Rooney believes that’s the last straw and he should leave Manchester United before the window shuts.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney tells Tottenham target Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United

Manchester United spent an eye-watering £80 million to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019 (BBC).

He was viewed by many as the Red Devils’ response to Liverpool signing Virgil van Dijk, but the two defenders’ careers have gone in very different directions, haven’t they?

Maguire dropped down Erik ten Hag’s pecking order last season, and the Manchester United boss decided to remove him as the captain of the club earlier this week.

That’s not a good thing at all if you’re Maguire, and Rooney believes he should leave Old Trafford immediately after what happened.

The Manchester United legend said: “To have the armband taken off you, how does he move forward with the club? That shows the manager really doesn’t believe in him.

“It leaves Harry in a position where he has to think on what he does moving forward. The manager has shown he is not part of the plans. I’m sure Harry will want to go and play — for himself, for his England career — to put himself in the best position to be as successful as he can.

“The best thing now is probably for him to move.”

Photo by BASTIEN INZAURRALDE/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Rooney is right, leaving Manchester United is the best option for Maguire, and a move to Tottenham Hotspur makes a lot of sense.

Miguel Delaney revealed in his newsletter on The Independent last month that Tottenham are considering a move to sign Maguire. The Sun added this week that Spurs remain interested in his services.

Tottenham are on the lookout for new centre-backs, and Maguire, despite what has happened to him at Manchester United over the last two years, is still a very solid option. Dean Jones recently claimed on The Football Terrace that he could be available for around £35 million this summer, which could further come down as we near the end of the window.

We really think he’d be a great signing for Tottenham if they can get him.