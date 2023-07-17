Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly still interested in signing Manchester United star Harry Maguire this summer.

That’s according to The Sun, with the outlet claiming that Maguire has been left ‘angry’ after being stripped of the United captaincy yesterday.

Spurs have enjoyed a busy start to the summer window as they’ve moved to bring in Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

Tottenham are expected to shift their focus to their backline next after they struggled defensively last season.

They conceded a staggering total of 63 goals in the Premier League and have been linked with moves for a host of central defenders as a result, including Maguire.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Mickey van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba seem to be Spurs’ top targets for the position, but it seems that Maguire is still being considered.

And reports suggest the England international has been left stunned after losing the United captaincy.

Maguire stunned after losing United captaincy

The Sun reports that Maguire is ready to leave Old Trafford this summer after losing the captain’s armband.

Maguire took to Twitter yesterday and announced that Erik ten Hag is set to name a new captain.

And the outlet claims the Dutchman’s decision has left the 30-year-old ‘angry, shocked and upset’.

It’s noted that Tottenham, West Ham and Newcastle are keen on signing Maguire this summer, while Chelsea are also considering a move.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Maguire has endured a difficult couple of seasons at United as he’s struggled for confidence due to some lacklustre displays.

It certainly comes as no surprise to see him lose the United armband, especially as he barely featured under Ten Hag last season.

He looks set to move on this summer, with journalist Dean Jones recently claiming that he could be available for around £35 million.

Tottenham seem to be prioritising moves for Wolfsburg’s Van de Ven and Bayer Leverkusen defender Tapsoba at the moment. But Maguire has been mentioned as a possible target.

With that being said, it would be a surprise to see Spurs move for him as he doesn’t seem well-suited to Ange Postecoglou’s system.