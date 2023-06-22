Bayern Munich have been something of a thorn in Arsenal’s side this summer.

It’s strange to say it, but the Bavarian club have gone after a number of the Gunners’ top targets.

Both Kai Havertz and Declan Rice have been linked to Bayern Munich, but both players are now said to prefer a move to Arsenal.

Now, a third player may be set to put Arsenal above Bayern on their list of clubs they want to sign for as Fabrizio Romano reports that Jurrien Timber would rather join Arsenal than Bayern right now.

Timber wants Arsenal over Bayern

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘great player’ on his YouTube channel.

“Also Arsenal will bid again for Jurrien Timber, they want him, they feel that the player wants to accept the proposal. He is really attracted by Arsenal as a possibility. Work in progress for Timber to Arsenal. They will meet again and the player wants the move more than other clubs interested, including Bayern, so let’s follow this one in the next few days,” Romano said.

Progressed

This just goes to show how much Arsenal have progressed in recent years.

Let’s not beat around the bush, Arsenal were terrible a few years ago. In fact, Ray Parlour even said that they could be relegated at one point.

However, after transforming under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are back amongst the biggest teams in the world, and the fact that three separate players have decided they’d rather join Arsenal than Bayern Munich just goes to show how much they have progressed.

Arsenal have done brilliantly in recent years, and now they’re reaping the rewards in the transfer market.