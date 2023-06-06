Journalist shares what one of Declan Rice’s best friends did after being asked about Bayern Munich











Arsenal fans may be starting to get a bit worried about recent rumours surrounding Declan Rice.

The Gunners and Mikel Arteta have apparently earmarked Rice as their top target heading into the summer transfer window.

Indeed, Arsenal are apparently desperate to sign Rice, but there have been recent reports that Bayern Munich will rival them for his signature.

However, according to Dean Jones, there isn’t much basis to these rumours.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones said that he’s not sure Rice will move to Bayern Munich, saying that he knows people close to Declan Rice and that one of those people actually laughed when he asked about a move to Bayern.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Rice to Bayern unlikely

Jones shared what happened when he asked about Bayern Munich.

“Declan Rice does not have a desire to join Bayern Munich ahead of the other clubs that are in for him. I’m not saying it’s impossible, nothing is ever impossible, but everything I know about this, and I know people who are really close with Declan Rice, one of them literally laughed when I asked if he’ll sign for Bayern Munich, he’s very home-orientated, and they’re so close. He doesn’t want to step out of that,” Jones said.

English move likely

It sounds as though Rice is much more likely to join another English club, and seemingly one in London too.

As Jones says, it really sounds as though Rice is a homebird, and it’s going to be hard for Bayern to convince him to leave his comfort zone and head to Bavaria.

Of course, Rice is a player who also likes to take risks, so perhaps he could revel in this opportunity, but, in our view, a move to Arsenal seems a bit more likely at the moment.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

