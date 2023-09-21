Virgil van Dijk thinks ‘outstanding’ Liverpool youngster now has a huge future at the club

Virgil Van Dijk has been full of praise for Liverpool’s 20-year-old Jarell Quansah ahead of the game against Austria’s LASK.

The Liverpool captain was asked to recall Quansah’s full Liverpool debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in his press conference.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Van Dijk was full of praise for Quansah’s composure and thinks he can develop into a top player for the club.

Van Dijk said: “Well, particularly on the weekend, he was outstanding in my opinion.

“To play away at Wolves, difficult game, but I think for the amount of time he played he was outstanding.

“For him to stay cool-headed, do the job, he was very solid, someone you could build in that game and it was great to see.”

He continued: “Hopefully he will be very important both now and in the future for the club.”

Quansah started at centre-back alongside Joel Matip in the game given Van Dijk’s absence for Liverpool.

However, with the Liverpool captain now back and Ibrahima Konate closer to full fitness, Quansah may have to wait for his next opportunity.

Van Dijk thinks Quansah can be a huge success at Liverpool

That being said, it does remain to be seen just how much Jurgen Klopp will rotate in the Europa League.

Liverpool are of course used to having to juggle Champions League games alongside the Premier League and do now have a different challenge.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

And Quansah may still hope he has a chance for further minutes alongside other youngsters such as Ben Doak.

Moreover, Liverpool’s injury issues at centre-back have been pretty consistent in the last few years.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if Quansah was once again required to replace or play alongside Van Dijk for Liverpool.

Liverpool have been linked with signing a centre-back recently, Ajax’s 17-year-old Jorrel Hato.

However, reports yesterday suggested that he will sign a new deal with the Dutch club.