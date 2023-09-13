Liverpool now want to sign teenage defender with ‘amazing potential’, Jurgen Klopp already loves him

Liverpool are now said to be closely monitoring Ajax’s 17-year-old defender Jorrel Hato who is now high up on Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist.

That’s according to Football Transfers who claim that Liverpool are already preparing for an approach in the coming transfer windows.

Photo by Jeroen van den Berg/Soccrates/Getty Images

Upon the exodus of defenders at Ajax this summer, Hato is now a first team regular and has started all games for the club this season.

Jurrien Timber, Calvin Bassey, Owen Wijndal and Jorge Sanchez have all departed Ajax and Hato now has his chance.

Moreover, the young centre-back has also been away with The Netherlands’ under-21 squad over the break such is his talent.

Given the exposure to senior football Hato is now receiving, it was only going to be a matter of time before big clubs were linked.

And it would seem that Liverpool are keen to set their stall as early front-runners.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side has already seen a big revamp this summer, and Ajax’s Hato could be the next step.

Liverpool now want to sign Ajax’s Hato

Klopp has rejuvenated his midfield with several exciting new faces including former Ajax player Ryan Gravenberch, a player who was also once the gem of the famous academy.

And it may well be that the club’s next area to address is at centre-back.

Photo by Peter Lous/Orange Pictures

Joe Gomez was linked with a move away in the past summer but ultimately stayed.

Ibrahima Konate is showing a lot of promise but is having consistent injury issues.

Moreover, experienced heads like Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip are now both 32-years-old.

The area could be improved.

And you would have to think that Ajax’s Hato would jump at the chance to play alongside a world-class compatriot in Van Dijk at Liverpool.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Liverpool do end up making a move for a player thought to have ‘amazing potential’.