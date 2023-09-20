‘Fantastic’ 17-year-old ready to sign new deal with club amid interest from Liverpool

Jorrel Hato has now suggested that he will sign a new deal with Dutch side Ajax despite reported interest from Liverpool.

Hato was speaking to Dutch outlet AD and stated that signing a new contract was merely going to be a matter of time.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

The 17-year-old said he wasn’t concerning himself with talks but does see his future with the club.



Speaking about a new deal, Hato said: “I don’t concern myself with it. It’s going to happen anyway.

“I don’t care when, but I see my future here.



“The current situation of the club does not change that.”

And this may come as a blow to Liverpool who were reportedly very interested in signing Ajax’s Hato in windows to come.

Hato has enjoyed quite a remarkable rise to Ajax’s first team and their first eleven in recent months.

Several defenders departed the club over the summer and the academy player was deemed ready.

Something that clearly caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

17-year-old Hato has now been handed the number four shirt along with his start at Ajax – a big show of faith.

And one can only expect that Liverpool envisioned Ajax’s Hato as a long-term successor to Joel Matip, a player who will leave the club after this season.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Liverpool have already completed an incredibly impressive rebuild of their midfield this summer, and it would seem attention will now be turned elsewhere.

And whilst a new contract wouldn’t mean Hato was completely unavailable, it would make Liverpool’s pursuit harder.

Some Liverpool fans might be hoping that playing alongside compatriot Virgil Van Dijk could be a persuader if the club pursued a deal in the future.

Nonetheless, despite Liverpool’s interest it seems ‘fantastic’ Hato will remain an Ajax player in the near future and is already showing loyalty to his side.