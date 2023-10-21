Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing ability is one of the most underrated in the Premier League.

The Dutchman took part in a football challenge video with Harry Pinero on Pro: Direct Soccer’s YouTube channel this week. He didn’t hesitate one bit when asked who is the best passer of the ball at Liverpool.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is an exceptional footballer, isn’t he?

Yes, he often comes under criticism for the defensive side of his game, but his quality on the ball when he’s going in the other direction is simply incredible.

Alexander-Arnold’s passing over the years has been a joy to watch. His crosses from the right-hand side almost always cause problems to the opposition’s defence, while his ability on the dead ball – be it corners or free-kicks – is outstanding too.

In the video this week, Harry Pinero asked Virgil van Dijk to name Liverpool’s best passer of the ball.

The Dutchman replied: “Well, Trent is a very good passer.

“I think he’s one of the most underrated passers in the league, so I’d have to say him.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold deserves more praise

Almost every time we hear people talking about Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, it’s criticism about his defending.

Yes, the Englishman is much better in attack than he is without the ball, but constantly bringing up his defending is lazy analysis, in our opinion.

Alexander-Arnold is definitely not as bad as people make him seem to be. He’s a great player, and instead of just focusing on what he does in his own third, people should start praising him for his quality when he has the ball at his feet

Alexander-Arnold’s passing, as Van Dijk said above, really is underrated, and he deserves way more credit than he gets for that side of his game.