‘He can do anything’: Gary Lineker says 25-year-old Liverpool player is just incredible

There are some players you watch and you just wonder how do they do it.

These players are what make football so brilliant, and we’ve been lucky enough to see a few of those in the Premier League over the years.

Right now, the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mo Salah and Martin Odegaard are some of the most hypnotic footballers on the planet, and another player who fits into that category is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool star has re-invented what it means to be a right-back, and he’s shown over the years that even though he’s a defender, technically, he’s one of the best footballers on the planet.

Speaking on the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast, Gary Lineker has been full of praise for Alexander-Arnold and his technical ability, claiming that the full-back can do absolutely anything with a football.

Alexander-Arnold can do anything

Lineker spoke highly of the 25-year-old Liverpool star.

“He’s a brilliant striker of the ball, a great passer,” Lineker said.

“He can do anything, he can bend it that way, he can bend it the other way, his vision as well, he’s a top footballer,” Lineker said.

What a player

Lineker is spot on, Alexander-Arnold is a top footballer who can do anything with a football.

It’s so basic to say, but the right-back is just an incredible ball-striker and he has an ability that not many players have.

We would back Alexander-Arnold ahead of most other players when it comes to finding a pass or finding the net from distance, and that’s quite a remarkable thing to say about a full-back considering what it meant to be a right-back just 15 years ago or so.

Alexander-Arnold is a star, and he deserves all of the praise he gets.