Virgil van Dijk reacts to news coming out of Liverpool late last night

Liverpool took their time but finally announced the signing of Ryan Gravenberch before the window shut last night, and Virgil van Dijk is delighted with the news.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had to go through a lot in the window last month. They missed out on their two biggest targets – Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia – to Chelsea, and it seemed for a while they would not get anyone else in after Wataru Endo.

Thankfully for them, Gravenberch joined the club last night.

Virgil van Dijk reacts after Ryan Gravenberch joins Liverpool

Liverpool had been keen to sign Ryan Gravenberch for a long, long time.

The Reds had a look at him when he was still at Ajax. He joined Bayern Munich last year, but after a difficult season in which he didn’t even play 1000 minutes of football, he wanted a move.

Bayern tried to stop him from leaving for months, but finally this week, they changed their mind.

Liverpool began talks and they progressed very quickly. An agreement was reached between the two clubs, and Gravenberch was given permission to travel to Merseyside for his medical.

There were a few concerns yesterday about the Gravenberch deal after Joao Palhinha’s move to Bayern collapsed, but they disappeared very quickly.

Liverpool announced the signing of Gravenberch just over an hour before the deadline, and Virgil van Dijk seems delighted that his compatriot has moved to Anfield.

Here’s how the Reds captain and Arsenal star Jurrien Timber reacted on Instagram.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

TBR View:

Ryan Gravenberch is a fantastic addition to Liverpool.

The Dutchman has had a very difficult 12 months at Bayern Munich, but everyone who has seen him play knows he’s a phenomenal talent.

Gravenberch may need a bit of time to adapt to the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp’s way of playing, but we believe he’ll be an incredible player for them very soon.

Liverpool fans should be delighted with Gravenberch’s arrival.