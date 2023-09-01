Liverpool transfer now in real doubt, despite what Fabrizio Romano said earlier

Liverpool fans have been waiting for Ryan Gravenberch’s signing to be announced today, but a report now claims that the transfer is in doubt.

Reds fans don’t have to panic just yet as Fabrizio Romano said the complete opposite not too long ago. However, a brand-new update from Football Transfers is slightly concerning.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Report claims Ryan Gravenberch’s move to Liverpool is in doubt

After being against it all summer, Bayern Munich finally decided to sell Ryan Gravenberch this week.

The Dutch midfielder wanted to move to a club where he would play regular football, and Liverpool swooped in and agreed a deal to sign him.

Bayern wanted a replacement for Gravenberch and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha became their top target. The Portuguese midfielder flew to Germany and even underwent a medical, but the deal collapsed right at the end.

We told you just a few hours ago that Bayern had not given the green light to Liverpool to announce the signing of Gravenberch.

Now the report from Football Transfers claims this deal is in doubt because Palhinha will not be joining Bayern.

Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano said the complete opposite

If you’re looking for transfer news at this time of the year, Fabrizio Romano is the man to go to. The transfer guru has followed the Gravenberch deal from the start, and he has been providing constant updates to Liverpool fans throughout the summer.

After reports emerged that Palhinha’s move to Bayern was dead, Romano made it clear that has nothing to do with Gravenberch’s transfer to Liverpool.

He tweeted: “Sources confirm Ryan Gravenberch deal should be and will be fine despite the incredible tournaround with João Pahlinha. Liverpool believe all documents needed are already signed.

Liverpool fans don’t have to panic just yet, but it would be the best thing for everyone if the Reds just confirm his signing as quickly as possible.