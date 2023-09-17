Virgil van Dijk was one of many Liverpool players to be impressed by Jarell Quansah against Wolves yesterday.

The youngster posted on social media after making his first Premier League start for the Reds.

It was one of the most obvious examples of a game of two halves in the English top flight this season.

Much was made of Liverpool’s poor record in 12:30 pm Saturday kick-offs in the league last season.

They failed to win on six occasions at that time last season and at half-time, it looked like that record was going to be extended to seven.

Wolves were 1-0 up at the break and should have been further ahead if they hadn’t been so wasteful in front of goal.

However, Liverpool turned it around in the second half through Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and a deflected Harvey Elliott strike.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz were among those impressed with Jarell Quansah against Wolves yesterday.

The 20-year-old has done well whenever called upon this season and started ahead of Ibrahima Konate who is still working his way back to full fitness.

Despite not keeping a clean sheet, the young centre-back came out of the game with more credit than some of his more senior teammates.

Van Dijk loved Quansah’s performance vs Wolves

Posting on Instagram after the match, Quansah said: “Happy to make my full Premier League debut and top it off with a win. Travelling support was top.”

Fellow youngster Harvey Elliott replied and said: “This guy,” while Van Dijk and Luis Diaz both applauded his performance.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Quansah has earned the praise of plenty of his senior teammates and Van Dijk is just the latest to add his name to that list after the Wolves match.

Alisson hailed his league debut against Newcastle, while Elliott has already spoken out about his performances.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Van Dijk will return from his suspension next weekend which will likely see Quansah drop to the bench.

He’s done very well this season when called upon and might be making Klopp reconsider whether he needs to sign another centre-back next summer.