Alisson hails Jarell Quansah and ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool man after Newcastle victory

Liverpool star Alisson Becker singled out young defender Jarell Quansah and forward Darwin Nunez for praise after their win over Newcastle United yesterday.

Alisson was speaking to Stadium Astro after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle at St. James’ Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s remarkable record against Eddie Howe looked in serious doubt until Darwin Nunez was introduced.

The odds were stacked against Liverpool, but the Uruguayan stepped up when it mattered most with two phenomenal goals.

Nunez was given plenty of opportunities by Klopp when he first arrived from Benfica but dropped out of the side towards the end of the season.

The signing of Cody Gakpo limited his opportunities while Luis Diaz’s return to full fitness pushed him further down the pecking order.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Liverpool chasing a game and needing to hit a team on the counterattack were the perfect conditions to introduce him to the side.

His unique brand of chaos doesn’t necessarily suit Liverpool when they’re controlling games.

However, Alisson hailed Nunez’s impact for Liverpool yesterday although the Brazilian played his part in their victory as well, with one save in particular standing out.

Alisson impressed with Liverpool star Nunez

Asked about the substitutions Klopp made, Alisson said: “We have to talk about the players who came in as well.

“Oof, [Jarell] Quansah making his debut, [Darwin] Nunez unbelievable, what a player.

“We needed that, we said that before the match that we’re going to need everybody here.

“And we didn’t imagine that it would be needed as it was, but what a game from the players who came in as well.”

Jurgen Klopp admitted he had never experienced anything like yesterday’s result and will be thrilled with the nature of their victory.

It’s always a positive sign when a club can come from behind in difficult circumstances to earn three points.

Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Alisson will hope that Nunez can carry the confidence he gained from yesterday’s goals into future Liverpool performances.

He was also correct to hail Jarell Quansah’s late cameo as he looked assured on his Premier League debut.

It was an incredibly difficult game to be introduced to but he held his own with Joe Gomez putting in a brilliant performance alongside him.