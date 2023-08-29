Harvey Elliott seriously impressed with 20-year-old Liverpool player vs Newcastle

Harvey Elliott was seriously impressed with Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah on his Premier League debut on Sunday.

Quansah took to social media to celebrate coming on against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Liverpool did fantastically well to come away from Newcastle with three points on Sunday.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold narrowly avoided being sent off, he made the mistake that gifted Anthony Gordon Newcastle’s opening goal.

Another Liverpool did see red minutes later when Virgil van Dijk was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak.

Jurgen Klopp had to rejig his defence and initially turned to Joe Gomez who replaced Luis Diaz.

However, in the second half, both Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah were called upon by the Liverpool manager.

Quansah replaced Joel Matip who couldn’t complete 90 minutes and played alongside a dominant Gomez.

Few Liverpool fans would have expected to see the 20-year-old on Sunday but they would have been immediately impressed by his composure.

Elliott loved Quansah’s Liverpool debut

Posting on social media after the match, Quansah said: “Couldn’t have asked for a better Premier League debut. Hard to put into words the feelings and emotions. A day I’ve dreamed of from the very start. Time to kick on.”

Harvey Elliott replied and said: “What a player,” while fellow youngster Conor Bradley added: “Class mate well deserved.”

Liverpool have been in the market for a new centre-back this summer.

Piero Hincapie has been linked and would be open to a move to Anfield in the final days of the transfer window.

Joe Gomez’s future isn’t even certain right now which is surprising given Klopp’s lack of options.

Jarell Quansah could be the answer and could join the likes of Elliott and Bradley in being brilliant long-term options for Liverpool.

He’s already an England Under-20 international and spent time on loan at Bristol Rovers last season.

Klopp threw him in at the deep end on Sunday and came away from the game with a huge amount of credit.