Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has admitted he’s been impressed by new teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

Van Dijk was speaking to Match of the Day after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

It was an exciting game at Stamford Bridge between two sides looking to improve on last season’s campaign.

Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Champions League despite rallying towards the end of the season.

Chelsea, on the other hand, were poor throughout the season and finished in the bottom half after sacking Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

Liverpool have acted in the transfer market this summer to improve their offering in midfield.

Their first signing was Alexis Mac Allister, brought in from Brighton for £35m at the start of the window.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

He’s already impressed some of his new teammates and made his debut against Chelsea today.

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Mac Allister and teammate Dominik Szoboszlai have both done really well for Liverpool since joining the club.

He’ll be hoping they can continue to impress as the season goes on.

Van Dijk happy with new teammate Mac Allister

Asked about how Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have fared at Liverpool so far, Van Dijk said: “Very good. I am very impressed with the guys, as a human being coming to a new club, it is good how they are coming in. Our group is a very family-friendly club.

“On the pitch their quality spoke for itself. I am very happy with them, the transfer window is not closed yet so let’s see if we can make a couple more additions to make the squad as strong as possible this season.”

There have been concerns about whether Mac Allister can produce the work rate needed to play as a holding midfielder for Liverpool.

It’s not a position that he typically plays on his own in midfield, preferring to be paired with a more defensive player.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Van Dijk will be pleased with how Mac Allister did, especially his role in Liverpool’s goal in the first half.

He found Mohamed Salah with a pass who then played a pinpoint ball into Luis Diaz’s path.

Jurgen Klopp has plenty to work on and will hope new recruits can arrive in the next few weeks to strengthen the squad.