‘Didn’t have legs’: Paul Merson says £35m player simply won’t work hard enough for Liverpool

Liverpool get their Premier League season underway on Sunday with a trip to Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

The Reds head into this season off the back of a rather disappointing campaign last time out, and they will be hoping for a marked improvement this year.

Liverpool have added to their ranks this summer by adding Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their ranks, but Paul Merson isn’t convinced by one of those signings.

Indeed, writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson stated that he doesn’t think Mac Allister will do the necessary running in the middle of the park for Liverpool.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mac Allister won’t run

Merson gave his verdict on the £35m man.

“Liverpool also have issues with their midfield – I’m not sure even Klopp knows what his midfield combination is yet. I don’t see Mac Allister as someone who’ll do a lot of running. Liverpool didn’t have legs in midfield last season and had to rely on youngsters for energy. They need players who can win the ball back for them, and they need to get better off the ball,” Merson wrote.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Has he been watching?

We can’t help but ask if Paul Merson has been watching the same player as us over the past few years.

If you were to highlight Mac Allister’s strengths as a player, workrate would certainly be one thing you would point out.

The Argentine presses with incredible intensity, and he never seems to stop moving on the pitch.

Granted, he may not be the quickest player in the world, but he had a good engine and he doesn’t really seem to tire.

We can’t quite figure out this particular criticism from Merson.

In our view, Mac Allister will be absolutely fine in this team.