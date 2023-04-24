Vincent Kompany addresses links to Tottenham and Chelsea at EFL awards











Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has spoken out after being linked to the managerial posts at both Tottenham and Chelsea recently.

Kompany’s excellent year in charge of the Clarets has seen the Lancashire outfit romp to promotion and they can seal the title against local rivals Blackburn tomorrow.

Of course, speculation around Tottenham won’t go away. Kompany is believed to be high on Daniel Levy’s list of potential new managers.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

However, speaking to TalkSPORT last night at the EFL awards, Kompany played things down and insisted he is simply committed to seeing things through at Burnley right now.

“The only thing I see it as is a wasted question. I always feel sorry for the journalist asking because you’re getting nothing. I prefer to, I made this decision before starting the season that I wasn’t going to get involved in speculation,” Kompany said.

“I think the biggest respect you can have for people you are working with is to show you are completely dedicated to what they’ve entrusted you to do. And I don’t want to talk about anything else.”

Tottenham were hammered 6-1 at the weekend by Newcastle. Some are expecting to see Cristian Stellini moved on this week after a disastrous tenure so far.

TBR’s View: Kompany might yet leave, he’s just being professional

You have to admire Kompany here really. The links with Tottenham have been going on for some time but as usual, he keeps his composure and class with his latest answer.

Kompany will continue to be linked with the job and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him take it either. But for now, he is keeping his cards close to his chest. And you have to take your hat off to him.

Kompany knows Tottenham are a huge club. But he also knows they’re in a mess. And given what he’s built at Burnley, he might feel it’s a risk he can’t take just yet.