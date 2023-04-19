Daniel Levy is being told from within Tottenham to appoint Vincent Kompany











Daniel Levy is being told from within Tottenham Hotspur to appoint Vincent Kompany as manager.

That’s according to journalist Alasdair Gold, who was answering questions on Football London about Tottenham’s managerial situation.

The wait goes on among Spurs fans to see who will become their next permanent manager.

The writing was on the wall for Antonio Conte for some time, before he virtually pushed his way out of the club last month.

He was succeeded on a temporary basis by his assistant Cristian Stellini, but it’s not produced a much-needed new manager bounce.

A host of managers have now been linked with the vacant role, which needs to be filled very quickly.

One name that Tottenham chief Daniel Levy will potentially be considering is Vincent Kompany.

The ‘unbelievable’ manager has just guided Burnley back to the Premier League in impressive fashion.

Gold has now suggested that he may have an ally within Spurs that will be singing his praises to Levy.

That could make all the difference in deciding who becomes their next boss.

Levy being pushed by senior Tottenham staff towards Kompany

When asked about the formidable Belgian, Gold said: “As I’ve said before, Spurs have certainly considered Vincent Kompany and he’s someone that Simon Davies, who works at the club’s head of coaching methodology, knows well from their time together at City and Anderlecht, and he would be pushing the merits of him.

“It would also be a gamble, with the 37-year-old having not managed in a major top flight division yet.

“He may well want to see what he can do with Burnley next season in the Premier League and watching clubs might want to wait to see how he does first.”

A report from the Daily Mail suggests that there’s growing support from Tottenham’s board to give Kompany the job, which could have a bearing on Levy’s decision.

What he’s achieved at Burnley is very impressive this season.

Not only have they achieved promotion, he’s completely transformed their style of play.

Tottenham need a manager who’s willing to stick around for the foreseeable future and build their own project.

Kompany is early enough in his managerial career to be able to do that.

However, he lacks any coaching experience at this level, and it could be a case that he’s taking a high-profile job too early in his career.

