What Harry Kane was spotted doing on the pitch at full-time after Tottenham were thrashed at Newcastle











Harry Kane was spotted applauding the Tottenham Hotspur fans yesterday after his side were thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle United.

Spurs travelled to St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon bidding to get their top-four hopes back on track.

But Cristian Stellini’s men found themselves 5-0 down inside the opening 21 minutes of the game after a disastrous defensive display.

Tottenham struggled to deal with Newcastle and the switch to a back-four seemed to bring their defensive weaknesses even further to the forefront.

Yet, whether Spurs played with a back-four or a five-man defence to start the game, there was no excuse for the display they put in during the opening stages of the clash.

Some Tottenham fans were spotted leaving the stadium after watching their side concede five goals in roughly 20 minutes.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And after making the long journey to the North East from London, the away fans will be bitterly disappointed with what their side offered up.

But at least Harry Kane was spotted showing his gratitude to the away supporters at St James’ Park yesterday.

Kane applauds Tottenham fans

In a video posted on Twitter, Kane can be seen walking towards the away end and applauding the Tottenham fans.

There didn’t appear to be any sign of the club captain, Hugo Lloris, who was hooked at half-time due to an injury.

The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke claims that the likes of Cristian Romero, Heung-Min Son, Arnaut Danjuma, Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also showed their appreciation to the travelling fans.

It’s certainly the very least the players could do after putting in a display like that and it’s important to note that Kane also stayed out on the pitch to applaud the home fans after last week’s defeat to Bournemouth.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kane will be facing a big decision over his future in the summer, especially if Tottenham do miss out on the top-four, which looks a very likely prospect after yesterday’s result.

The 29-year-old has publicly stated his desire to compete for the biggest honours over the past few years, but Spurs look miles off of that right now.

