Video: ‘Supremely gifted’ Arsenal player now spotted another PL club’s stadium

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has been spotted at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road stadium ahead of a loan move tonight.

The Belgian has been linked with a move away from the Gunners all summer. It’s clear he doesn’t have a future at the Emirates, and it now looks like he has found himself a new home for this season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga spotted in attendance at Luton Town’s stadium

Luton Town are currently hosting their first-ever Premier League game at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters are taking on David Moyes’ West Ham United, and even though all eyes should be on what’s happening on the pitch, Sky Sports cameras have spotted something interesting in the stands.

Arsenal star Albert Sambi Lokonga, who has been linked with a season-long loan move to Luton Town, is in attendance at the game.

Rumours emerged earlier today that the Belgian is a target for the newly-promoted Premier League side.

Talks intensified this evening, and Fabrizio Romano delivered his ‘here we go‘ to confirm that the Arsenal midfielder will be joining Luton before tonight’s transfer deadline at 11:00 pm.

Now, the biggest evidence of them all has been televised on Sky Sports. Watch the ‘supremely talented‘ Lokonga in attendance at Kenilworth Road below!