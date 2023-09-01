It’s been a very quiet deadline day at Arsenal so far.

There’s not been a whiff of a new signing, and even their outgoing business has been slow.

Indeed, the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares still haven’t gotten moves away from the Emirates, but a couple of fringe players have managed to get moves.

Rob Holding is on his way to Crystal Palace, and now, Albert Sambi Lokonga appears to be on his way to Luton Town.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Belgian has now agreed a loan move that will see him head to Kenilworth Road.

Lokonga, quite simply, has to make the most of this move.

He didn’t impress enough at Crystal Palace last season to show Mikel Arteta that he should have a place in his squad, and he has to right that wrong this time around.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Lokonga was viewed as a talent when he arrived at Arsenal for £15m two years ago, but, since then, he’s not shown enough to become a first-teamer at the Emirates.

One has to assume that he’s now in the last chance saloon at the north London club, and if he doesn’t begin to show his potential at Luton, we could well be seeing a permanent departure this time next year.