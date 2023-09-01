£17m Arsenal man now subject of loan bid from PL rivals, he’s not in Arteta’s plans

Arsenal have now received a loan bid for midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Premier League side Luton Town.

Journalist Mike McGrath shared more information on the bid on social media.

Arsenal know they need to move a few players on before tonight’s deadline.

Nottingham Forest have just confirmed the signing of defender Nuno Tavares on loan.

The Portuguese was never going to be in Mikel Arteta’s plans this season despite the other defenders being moved on by the club.

Arsenal have now received a loan bid for Albert Sambi Lokonga who hasn’t been involved at all this season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He missed the pre-season tour due to injury, but the signing of Declan Rice has pushed him even further down the pecking order.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding his £17m move, Lokonga simply hasn’t worked out at Arsenal.

Moving him on permanently today might be appealing, but a loan deal would be a decent temporary solution.

Arsenal receive loan bid for Lokonga

Posting on social media, McGrath said: “Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga subject of a loan bid from Luton.

“Belgium midfielder to decide on the move #LTFC #Arsenal.”

It might be a difficult decision for Lokonga to leave Arsenal on loan today.

He needs to find a place to play regular football but the prospect of returning to the Emirates next summer is unlikely to appeal.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Lokonga needs to find a club that will put their faith in him and currently, he’s not good to feature for a side pushing for the Champions League.

However, one strong campaign at Kenilworth Road and all of a sudden Mikel Arteta might change his mind on the Belgian.