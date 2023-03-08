Victor Osimhen thinks player Arsenal want to sign will win the Ballon d'Or soon











Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Victor Osimhen believes the Georgian will win the Ballon d’Or in the coming years.

Fans in Europe had barely heard of Kvaratskhelia before Napoli signed him last summer. Those who had seen him knew he was hugely talented, but nobody would’ve predicted that he would hit the ground running and become a star.

Kvaratskhelia is a wanted man, and fellow Arsenal target Osimhen believes he could become the best player in the world in a few years’ time.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Victor Osimhen thinks Arsenal target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will win the Ballon d’Or soon

Kvaratskhelia has been in phenomenal form for Napoli this season.

The 22-year-old, branded as a ‘breathtaking’ player, has scored 12 goals and provided 15 assists in 27 appearances in all competitions so far, and he’s one of the biggest reasons why Napoli are on top of the Serie A table.

Kvaratskhelia’s outstanding performances have attracted interest from a number of top sides in Europe, including Premier League leaders Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City.

Now, Osimhen, who is a wanted man himself, has come out and raved about his talented teammate, and has predicted that he’ll win the Ballon d’Or in the not-too-distant future.

The Nigerian said, as quoted by Football Italia: “He’s a great guy, I understood that immediately. Everyone loves him in the dressing room, not only for what he does on the pitch but also for what he does off it.

“I believe he can win the Ballon d’Or in the next few years, I hope he also brings many successes to Napoli.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View:

That is a huge claim by Osimhen.

Kvaratskhelia has exceeded everyone’s expectations this season. He has shown immense quality, and he certainly has the potential to become one of the best players in the world one day.

Winning the Ballon d’Or is no easy feat – numerous world-class superstars have failed to get their hands on the prestigious trophy over the years, but football is a funny game, and anything can happen in a few years’ time.

Kvaratskhelia is happy at Napoli now, but it’s only a matter of time before big clubs come calling. Arsenal fans would sure love to see their club sign him this summer.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Show all