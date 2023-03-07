Victor Osimhen now certain to leave Napoli after being linked with Arsenal











Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen is reportedly unlikely to see out his current contract at Napoli.

A report from Daily Mail now suggests the Nigerian forward could be on the move in the near future.

Osimhen is on fire this season, and looks set to guide Napoli to a long-awaited Serie A title.

Alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the pair have lit up the Italian top flight and the Champions League.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Osimhen has 19 goals in 21 league appearances, and scored in their last European knockout game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Napoli’s lead is virtually unassailable in Italy right now, but they could be the surprise package in Europe’s premier competition.

So much of this is down to Osimhen, and unsurprisingly he’s now attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League.

Napoli’s owner has recently stated that he’s not for sale, but they may struggle not to cash in on him if a huge offer arrives.

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs tempted to sign Osimhen before his contract expires.

They may have to break their transfer record to bring the 24-year-old to The Emirates.

Arsenal target Osimhen set to leave before contract expires

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that Osimhen ‘will most certainly leave before the end of [his contract] as Napoli look to avoid missing out on a huge payday for their star striker.’

‘Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal have all been linked with launching audacious efforts for the Nigerian forward, with each needing a proven 20-goal-a-season scorer to lead their line next season.’

The report goes on to say that any move would ‘break the £100m mark and could even top the British transfer record.’

Osimhen’s current contract runs until 2025, and Arsenal may need to move this summer to avoid facing too much competition.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The current British transfer record was broken in January when Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez for £107m.

The idea of Arsenal spending this much money on one player is crazy.

However, this is a sign of where the transfer market is right now.

Osimhen is widely popular with his teammates, with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa praising him earlier in the season.

“He’s a great fighter, daring, strong, amazing, unbeatable. I have so many adjectives for Victor”, the former Fulham midfielder said.

Journalist Ciro Venerato has claimed Arsenal are favourites to sign Osimhen among their Premier League rivals.

It would be a huge coup if the Nigerian international did arrive at The Emirates.

