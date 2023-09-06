Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could now be put up for sale in January after turning down a deadline-day move to Fulham.

A report from the Evening Standard suggests the Danish international might not be part of Ange Postecoglou’s long-term plans.

There was plenty of drama at Hotspur Way on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The club were scrambling to move on as many players as possible that Postecoglou did not need this season.

Japhet Tanganga headed to Augsburg, while Sergio Reguilon moved to Manchester United on loan.

Further moves happened after the deadline, with Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele both heading to Galatasaray.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

There was one good piece of news with Brennan Johnson arriving at Spurs.

One player who didn’t leave Tottenham but could be on his way in January is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The £15m midfielder was offered the chance to join Fulham but turned it down.

It ended up having a large ripple effect that ultimately saw his old club Bayern Munich miss out on Joao Palhinha.

However, it hasn’t guaranteed his long-term future at Spurs.

Hojbjerg could leave Tottenham in January

The report from the Evening Standard suggests that Hojbjerg is likely to be available again in the winter transfer window.

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay was another target for Fulham on deadline day but he too stayed at Old Trafford but could be available in January.

Hojbjerg was initially signed by Jose Mourinho in 2020 and has been one of the first names on the team sheet ever since.

However, the ‘very strong’ midfielder doesn’t appear to be part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

He’s not suited to play as one of two number eights in his system, with Yves Bissouma his chosen holding player.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

The return of Rodrigo Bentancur from injury in the next few months will only push him further down the pecking order.

Hojbjerg now has time to try and organise where he would like to go if he leaves Tottenham in January.

Fulham may come in again with Palhinha’s future still up in the air.

However, he may be hoping that Atletico Madrid return with another offer.