£15m Spurs player could snub PL move as he believes he could play for the best clubs in the world

Fulham are struggling to convince Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to join from Tottenham Hotspur as the midfielder sees himself having the ability to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

That is according to the Evening Standard’s live transfer blog, which notes that Marco Silva’s men are targeting the Dane as a potential replacement for Joao Palhinha.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may well be on the move out of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the deadline. He appears to be a more peripheral figure under Ange Postecoglou, losing his place to Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr.

Hojbjerg not convinced about Fulham move

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding him this summer. But Fulham appear to potentially be his best bet if he is keen to leave before the deadline.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Unfortunately however, a move to Craven Cottage does not massively appeal to Hojbjerg. In fact, the Evening Standard reports that the 28-year-old believes that he has the ability to start regularly for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

This stance is arguably one of the reasons why Tottenham fans have never quite taken to Hojbjerg. He has been excellent on the pitch at times. But Spurs have not missed the £15 million man so far this season.

Of course, a level of self-belief is important if you are going to reach the highest levels of the game. But he is surely better off playing regularly for Fulham than sitting on the sidelines at Tottenham.

Much may depend on what other offers come up in the meantime.

Based on these reports, Hojbjerg will be expecting some pretty impressive bids in the coming hours.