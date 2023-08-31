Champions League club have just re-opened talks over signing ‘brilliant’ Tottenham player

Atletico Madrid have reportedly re-opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur over signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, with the outlet claiming the La Liga champions are trying to sign the Dane on loan.

Hojbjerg has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham throughout the summer and previously looked set to join Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou and has even attracted late interest from Manchester United.

But after a move to Atletico had seemingly gone quiet, it seems that Diego Simeone’s men are looking to snap up the midfielder before the window closes.

Atletico re-open Hojbjerg talks

The Mail reports that Atletico have revived talks with Spurs over a move for Hojbjerg.

The La Liga giants are looking to take the former Southampton man on a season-long loan deal.

It’s noted the deal would include an obligation to buy Hojbjerg, with talks ongoing over a fee worth around £40 million.

Hojbjerg has put in a couple of ‘brilliant’ displays from the bench for Spurs this season as he helped them see out wins over Manchester United and Bournemouth.

The Dane also started from the off on Tuesday as Tottenham were knocked out of the League Cup by Fulham.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will allow the Dane to leave as he could have a big role to play as a squad player this season.

Nevertheless, if Tottenham manage to line up a replacement, it could be a move that makes sense for both parties.

The midfielder has just two years left on his current deal and it feels like the right moment for Spurs to move him on.