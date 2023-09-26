Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is expected to start only his second game of the season tomorrow in the EFL Cup against Brentford.

A report from the Evening Standard has shared more information on who might be in Mikel Arteta’s thoughts going into tomorrow’s game.

Last season was undoubtedly a success for Arsenal, but they had no silverware to show for it.

Considering the way they’ve been playing under Mikel Arteta, they’ll be desperate for that to be reflected in their trophy cabinet.

Before last season, the EFL Cup was an annual opportunity for Pep Guardiola to collect a piece of silverware.

Manchester United finally broke that streak in February when they defeated Newcastle and now the Gunners will want to follow suit.

It’s no surprise that changes will be made against Brentford and Jakub Kiwior could be handed a rare Arsenal start.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The defender – described as ‘very fast’ by Cesc Fabregas on Sky Sports – was deployed at left-back against Fulham during their 2-2 draw at the start of the month.

Since then, he’s only played a minute for the Gunners, coming on in the final moments against Crystal Palace.

Kiwior set to start for Arsenal vs Brentford

In the report from the Evening Standard, they believe that the Polish international could line up in defence alongside Takehiro Tomiyasu.

There may also be opportunities further up the pitch for Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson who have both failed to start a game this season.

Mikel Arteta is never the biggest fan of rotating his team in the league making progression in the cup vital tomorrow.

Unlike last season’s Europa League campaign, the Champions League is too important a competition to regularly give fringe players minutes.

Kiwior’s versatility means it will be interesting to see where he’s handed a start for Arsenal against Brentford tomorrow.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He could play at left-back again as Arteta is always keen to give Oleksandr Zinchenko plenty of rest throughout the season.

The Pole has shared that Zinchenko was brilliant at helping him settle in when he first arrived at the club even though they’re competing for minutes.

The 23-year-old tends to start at centre-back at international level though meaning Gabriel Magalhaes could drop out of the side.

He was linked with a move away in the summer despite only joining in January but appears to have a long future at the club as he continues to develop.