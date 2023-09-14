Jakub Kiwior says £30m Arsenal player was brilliant when he arrived at the club

Jakub Kiwior has taken the time to remember the warm welcome that Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko gave him when he arrived at the club.

Kiwior was speaking to Arsenal when discussing a lot of his career in North London so far.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And harping back to when he first arrived, Kiwior was quick to say that the whole squad were very welcoming.

However, when pressed he did say that he particularly remembered Zinchenko being a friendly face.

Kiwior said: “I didn’t expect that everybody here would be so willing to help and have a good heart to help, so I was very welcomed in the club

“Everybody was willing to have a conversation with me, so it’s very difficult for me to point out particular players who would stand out from others.

“But I remember that when I was going to the changing room there was one player who helped and that was Zinchenko.”

And Arsenal fans probably aren’t too surprised to see £30m Zinchenko’s name mentioned, a player considered an unofficial captain in North London.

Kiwior said Zinchenko really helped during his early days at Arsenal

Of course, Kiwior has also been in action for Poland over the international break.

And media outlets in his native country did actually have some unexpected praise for the Arsenal defender.

Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Kiwior was heralded for his Fillipo Inzaghi-esque shooting instincts in a 2-0 defeat to Albania.

The 23-year-old scored a poacher’s header only for it to be ruled out by VAR.

Of course, both Kiwior and Zinchenko will now be focused on Arsenal’s trip to Everton on the weekend.

The side lost at Goodison Park last season and Sean Dyche has often been one to spoil Arsenal’s plans in the past.



Mikel Arteta will surely be targeted a much improved performance, and such is his improved position, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Kiwior got a chance to play.