Italian champions Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior this summer.

The Pole only joined the Gunners in January this year. He has played just eight times under Mikel Arteta, and his performances at the back end of the season were really impressive.

Napoli know Kiwior isn’t the first choice at Arsenal, so they want to offer him a way out. CalcioNapoli24, however, claim that the Gunners have no interest in this deal.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Napoli want to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior was one of the most impressive defenders of his age in Italy during his time at Spezia.

The now 23-year-old was a star in the Serie A in the first half of last season, and that convinced Arsenal to splash £20 million (Sky Sports) on his signature five months ago.

Kiwior barely played in his first few months as an Arsenal player, but following William Saliba’s injury and Rob Holding’s poor form, the Pole was given an opportunity. He really impressed at right centre-half, and it became clear that he was a top talent.

Napoli are running the risk of losing Kim Min-jae to Manchester United and they have reportedly identified Kiwior as a possible replacement. They think the Pole’s lack of game time at Arsenal could open the door for a possible move.

However, the report claims that Arsenal have absolutely no interest in letting Kiwior go, not even on loan. He will stay at the Emirates beyond the end of this summer’s transfer window.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

TBR View:

That is absolutely the right thing to do.

Kiwior is definitely not the first choice at Arsenal – Gabriel Magalhaes and Saliba are both ahead of him in the pecking order. However, he could have a huge part to play next season.

Arsenal are back in the Champions League, and Gabriel and Saliba cannot play every single game. Kiwior will definitely have opportunities, and he could have a massive impact when required.

Kiwior, still only 23, is a player with humongous potential, and Arsenal shouldn’t even consider letting him go.