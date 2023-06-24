Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has claimed that he turned down an opportunity to join West Ham United before he signed for the Gunners this year.

The Pole switched Spezia for North London in the January transfer window. Mikel Arteta‘s side paid £20 million for him (Sky Sports), and he has looked really good whenever he has played.

Arsenal will be pleased they landed Kiwior, but the defender could easily have been playing for another London club now – West Ham. Here’s what he said about the Hammers while speaking to Wprost.

Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior says he rejected West Ham United

Jakub Kiwior was a wanted man long before Arsenal decided to sign him in January.

The Pole was among the most talented defenders of his age in the Serie A, and his performances for Spezia were absolutely outstanding, especially in the months leading up to his transfer.

Arsenal made a move and wrapped this deal up out of nowhere in January, and Kiwior did a very, very good job when he came into the side in the final few games of the season.

If things had panned out slightly differently a few months ago, however, the Pole may have been playing at West Ham now along with reported Arsenal target Declan Rice.

When asked about his move to Arsenal, Kiwior said: “Super. It was something special, but it’s hard for me to describe it. I was very happy because the best league for me has always been the Premier League and I really wanted to play there, and when I found out about Arsenal, I couldn’t believe it.”

Then, when asked if Arsenal were his favourite team growing up, he said: “No, it was more about the league. I had an offer from West Ham United before, which I turned down. They weren’t on the table, but they showed up.

“Then Arsenal came along and that was something special for me.”

TBR View:

Kiwior would’ve been a great signing for West Ham, but Arsenal fans won’t care about that.

The Pole has become a fan favourite at the Emirates since his arrival. His performances in the final few games of last season were excellent, and the fact that he’s still only 23 means he’ll only get better in the coming years.

Kiwior, branded as a ‘very fast‘ defender by Cesc Fabregas, will likely start next season as a backup to Gabriel Magalhaes on the left side of central defence.

However, if Arteta deploys the 3-2-2-3 system that everyone’s talking about on social media, he could well become a regular starter.