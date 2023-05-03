Cesc Fabregas shares what he's been told from behind the scenes about Jakub Kiwior











Cesc Fabregas shared what he had heard behind the scenes about Jakub Kiwior before the Arsenal defender made his full Premier League debut on Tuesday.

Fabregas was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 2/5; 19:29) ahead of the Gunners’ dismantling of Chelsea at the Emirates. It was largely a walk in the park for Mikel Arteta’s side. They raced into a 3-0 lead during the first-half and ultimately should have scored several more.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The game presented Jakub Kiwior with a big opportunity. The 23-year-old has had to be patient following his move in the January transfer window. But he was handed a start ahead of Rob Holding against Frank Lampard’s men.

Fabregas praises Jakub Kiwior

It was a big call given the importance of the game for the Gunners. But Cesc Fabregas suggested that he had heard a lot of positive things about the youngster ahead of his full Premier League debut.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“From what I heard the boy is working really hard, training really well,” he told Sky Sports. “He is very fast. He needs games as well to know the players and to get to know each other. I’m sure he will be an important player for the club.”

It was a surprise how easy Chelsea made life for Arsenal. The Blues have been woeful, particularly in the last few weeks. But Mikel Arteta’s men have not found the going easy either of late.

And Kiwior struggled when he came in for the Europa League tie with Sporting earlier this season. So the visitors may have hoped to put some pressure on him.

However, Kiwior was tidy in possession, only needed to make one tackle; and no player managed to make more interceptions than the centre-back, according to Whoscored.

That could be important with Gabriel coming off with an injury and William Saliba already sidelined.

It seems that Kiwior could have a big role to play in the remaining stages of the campaign.