For the second summer in a row, Aurelien Tchouameni is at the centre of a lot of speculation.

The French midfielder got his move to Real Madrid from Monaco this time last year, and now, the 23-year-old is being linked with a move to England once again.

Indeed, Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked to the Real Madrid star, but according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, this is a deal that will be very tough for either club to do.

Indeed, Romano says that Real Madrid have been very clear on the fact they want to keep the player, and thus, this deal is complicated.

Tough deal

Romano shared what he knows about the £80m man.

“Then guys on Aurelien Tchouameni, I am always receiving questions on English clubs, we had reports about Liverpool and Arsenal, at the moment Arsenal are not actively working on that type of player. Arsenal will announce Declan Rice very soon, in the midfield the idea is to understand what is happening with Thomas Partey and then to decide for a new midfielder to join the club. At the moment Thomas Partey is not something advanced with Saudi clubs,” Romano said.

“At the moment, no active contacts with agents of Tchouameni, let me say that the message is very clear from Real Madrid, they want to keep the player, it will not be easy to bring Tchouameni to English football. It looks very complicated.”

Almost impossible

Romano says that this deal is very complicated, but, in our view, it will be almost impossible to get this one done.

Indeed, this isn’t just any club we’re talking about here, it’s Real Madrid, and when Los Blancos decide they don’t want to sell you one of their players, it’s curtains.

Madrid are the biggest club in the world, and while Arsenal and Liverpool can throw their weight around and bully the majority of their rivals, that doesn’t apply to Madrid.

It would be a huge surprise if Tchouameni were to come to England this summer.