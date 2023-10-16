‘Very bizarre’: 25-year-old Rangers player reacts after what former Celtic hero has been saying about him

Chris Sutton is a popular pundit who gives sometimes unpopular opinions on the game. No matter which team it is that’s involved.

For the Celtic fans, they love listening to him as he gives honest opinions on their club whether the results are good, bad or indifferent.

For fans of other clubs, and particularly Rangers, his opinions are not as popular as they are seen as him taking a dig at the club or their players.

And one player in particular that has been under the cosh from Sutton is Rangers midfielder, Todd Cantwell.

Cantwell was asked about the ongoing social media spat between him and Sutton and the 25-year-old says he just finds the whole situation bizarre.

Cantwell said [The Beautiful Game podcast], “I’ll be completely honest right so my stance on this is very clear. So you have like pundits and you have former footballers and their life is completely different now.

“They don’t have that opportunity to play anymore. And I can’t speak about what it’s like to be a former footballer because I’m obviously still a current footballer, there’s just one thing that I can’t really understand when it comes to pundits who used to play football which is jumping on players.

“What I would call what Chris Sutton does is he’s an attention seeker. I find that very bizarre because if you had a good career why are you sitting on Twitter hammering into a lad that you had an interview with and said, ‘You’re an amazing person, an amazing player when you’re back at Norwich.’ and I think that he just forgets that.

“So for me, it’s like this isn’t even real. What he’s doing is playing up to his links with Celtic and you know he needs to stay relevant and that’s sad for me.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

From the top of my head, the whole social media circus surrounding the two began when Cantwell said back in April that Celtic never won the League Cup Final, and that Rangers lost it [Daily Record].

It was a bizarre statement by Cantwell that was derided by not only Sutton but by many pundits in the media.

The former Celtic hero is probably the most vocal out of all the pundits when statements like that are made about the club he used to play for, you know the outspoken pundit going to comment on it all.

As for Sutton being an attention seeker, it is his job to create discussion points so I suppose, in a way, he is. Unfortunately for Cantwell, Sutton won’t sit back and stay quiet when silly statements are made in Scotland and, unfortunately, the Rangers winger found that out the hard way.

