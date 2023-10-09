‘Annoying’: Chris Sutton shares what’s irritating him about Celtic in Europe right now

I think it’s fair to say that Celtic’s Champions League campaign hasn’t gotten off to the best of starts.

Defeats to Feyenoord and Lazio leave Brendan Rodgers‘ men rooted to the bottom of Group E with possible qualification to the last 16 all but gone.

There is still a chance that Celtic could finish third and drop into the Europa League but only if they fix one thing that has been bugging former Celtic hero, Chris Sutton.

Sutton said [Daily Record], “The annoying part for me was this feeling they have to score the perfect goal every time. The one they did get was pretty much perfect.

“But how about an ugly goal at this level? Like the one Lazio got to equalise. I get the way Celtic like to play but there has to be some variation.

“They don’t have the players suited to playing any other way than on the deck, so you can’t criticise them for not whipping in crosses.

“But it does make them predictable when there isn’t any variation.”

To be fair, that is also something that has bugged me for a long time about Celtic. Trying to squeeze the ball through a packed defensive line when taking a pot shot at goal is the obvious choice is infuriating.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

However, it seems that that may have changed this weekend. Celtic fans will have noticed that more shots were being launched at the Kilmarnock goal at Parkhead.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

26 shots rained down on Derek McInnes‘ side and whilst there were only three goals to show for it, Kilmarnock have their goalkeeper to thank for that.

Hopefully, this is a little tweak that Rodgers has applied. And hopefully, he continues to instruct his players to continue to do that in Europe.

Because if Celtic have designs of getting out of the group, they need to find their killer touch and start hitting the back of the opposition’s net.

In other news, ‘I’ll be honest’: Barry Ferguson didn’t rate £6m Celtic man, he’s now become a ‘man mountain’ for the club