‘It’s fun’: 28-year-old has already been promoted to captains group at new club after leaving Celtic

For all of Carl Starfelt‘s faults, there was no denying that he was a brilliant defender for Celtic throughout his two seasons at the club.

The Swede was often lamented by some sections of the Celtic support and unfairly lambasted by the Scottish media for some of his performances but there is no denying the cold hard facts.

Without the 28-year-old defender, Celtic would not have lifted five trophies out of six in two seasons. I don’t care what anyone says. Can you tell I’m a fan of him?

Anyway, he has now moved on and is playing for Rafa Benitez’s Celt Vigo in the Spanish top-flight. Despite the team struggling to pick up results, Starfelt has been promoted within the squad by the legendary Spanish manager.

Rafa Benitez sees something in the former Celtic defender

Speaking to the Spanish media, Starfelt opened up on being named in the captains pool for Celtic Vigo.

Starfelt said [La Voz de Galicia], “It wasn’t something I expected, but it’s fun. I have adapted well and gained confidence to play quickly.

“Then there was something Benitez wanted me to take on, an extra responsibility in the captain’s group. That says something.

“I try to contribute where necessary, above all to set a good example and give everything for the team.”

A stunning endorsement of Starfelt’s leadership qualities from a manager who has been in charge of the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

I’ve always maintained that Starfelt was seriously undervalued during his time at Celtic. The Swede was dealt a raw hand when Ange Postecoglou pitched him right in for his debut against Hearts after a long flight from Russia.

An own goal made him an instant target for some and from there he never really got the recognition he deserved.

Well, he has now and I am delighted that he is being appreciated by all at his new club. It’s just a pity he wasn’t when he was playing for Celtic.

