‘Magical’ Arsenal player could now be ruled out of NLD clash against Tottenham

There’s a big chance Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli will be ruled out of the Gunners’ huge North London derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend due to an injury.

The two fierce rivals have gotten off to a similar start to the campaign with respect to the points they’ve picked up. They’ve both won four and drawn one, and one of them could lose their unbeaten status this Sunday.

Martinelli, however, could miss that game.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel Martinelli is almost a guaranteed starter for Arsenal these days.

The Brazilian is one of the most electrifying attackers in the Premier League. He is extremely difficult to stop when he’s in full flow, which makes him a huge asset for the Gunners.

Martinelli started on the left flank against Everton on Sunday and looked really good. He scored a fantastic goal too, but that was controversially ruled out for offside.

Right after that move, Martinelli appeared to have tweaked something in his hamstring. He went down soon after and had to be replaced.

Football London claim the 22-year-old is a doubt for Arsenal’s Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven tomorrow as well as the big North London Derby clash against Tottenham this weekend.

It has been reported that if the ‘magical‘ Brazilian has suffered a ‘grade one hamstring injury’, he will likely be out for a period of two weeks, but if the issue is more severe, there’s a chance he could be sidelined for months.

Arsenal are yet to officially confirm the true extent of Martinelli’s injury.

TBR View:

If Gabriel Martinelli is indeed ruled out of the game against Tottenham this weekend due to his injury, that would be a massive blow for Arsenal.

The Brazilian has often stepped up in the big games for the Gunners. He thrives when there’s space in front of him, and considering how Tottenham have played this season, the derby this weekend will likely be an open game.

That would’ve been perfect for someone like Martinelli, but his availability is now in real doubt after what happened against Everton on Sunday.

We’re sure Arsenal fans are praying it’s nothing serious and he’ll be back by this weekend.