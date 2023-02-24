Photo: Arteta calls up 18-year-old 'livewire' to Arsenal first-team training pre-Leicester











Arsenal face off with Leicester City this weekend looking to keep their title push alive after a big weekend last week.

Manchester City’s failure to beat Nottingham Forest, coupled with Arsenal’s dramatic win at Leicester, saw the Gunners regain the advantage at the top of the Premier League table.

Of course, things can change again quickly. This weekend’s clash with Leicester is a tricky one to call. The Foxes have been inconsistent, but showed their class recently by hammering Tottenham. Mikel Arteta, then, will wan this Arsenal side right at it from minute one.

Training for the fixture has been underway all week. And as seems to be becoming the norm under Arteta’s leadership, a few youngsters were involved.

This week, it seemed to be the turn of 18-year-old attacking midfielder, Charles Sagoe-Jr. Pictured on training photos from Getty Images, Sagoe-Jr can be seen getting involved in the Arsenal first-team session.

The teenager is described as a ‘livewire attacking player’ by Arsenal’s official website, while being credited with being ‘genuinely two-footed’. Whether or not he’s anywhere near to being selected, mind, is another matter.

TBR’s View: Arteta building a future for Arsenal

It’s pretty obvious that Mikel Arteta is getting a number of Arsenal youngsters involved with an eye on the future.

Every other week there seems to be a new face in training. And really, it’s good for the Gunners and those players.

Sagoe-Jr is clearly another on the radar. The attacker will be hoping to catch the eye and after seeing Ethan Nwaneri included this season, Arsenal’s young players know there is a pathway for them.