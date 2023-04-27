‘Unbelievable’ manager still in running for Tottenham job after direct talks with Daniel Levy











Luis Enrique is still in the running to be the next Tottenham Hotspur manager next season.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic, who outside what’s going on behind-the-scenes at Spurs.

Tottenham fans will want to put all their worries about the club behind them this evening.

Ryan Mason takes charge of his first game this season against Manchester United tonight.

If Spurs want to return to the Champions League next season, they need to beat their top four rivals tonight.

The response to the team from the fans will be interesting after their 6-1 defeat on Sunday to Newcastle.

It highlighted just how quickly Daniel Levy needs to act to bring in a permanent replacement for Antonio Conte.

One name that has been linked with the vacant manager role at Tottenham is Luis Enrique.

The Spanish coach has had direct talks with Daniel Levy about taking over from Conte.

Whether he’s still keen to take the job after watching Sunday’s humiliation is another matter.

Enrique still in running for Tottenham manager’s job

The report from The Athletic suggests the club want to try and find ‘their next [Mauricio] Pochettino’.

Ironically, the actual Pochettino was still on the market, although he appears to be edging closer to joining rivals Chelsea.

The story goes on to say, ‘Spurs have been without a permanent head coach for more than a month and are still yet to make a breakthrough, although they have now narrowed down their targets, with Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann among the remaining candidates.’

The ’unbelievable’ manager hasn’t been involved in club football since 2017.

He was in charge of Barcelona, and after two spells coaching Spain, appears to want a return to management.

Tottenham may have concerns over how long it’s been since Enrique was the manager of a club side.

In addition to that, the last time he coached a team week in, week out, he had Lionel Messi at his disposal.

Harry Kane is the closest he would have to a world-beating talisman at his disposal.

However, the record-breaking goal scorer’s future at Spurs doesn’t appear all that certain right now.

